JPD's first female chaplain to help officers

The Jonesboro Police Department added a new member Friday whose goal is to support their officers.

Claudia Brown is the department's first female volunteer chaplain.

Chaplain Don Blackmore said the department's six chaplains are there to serve the officers as they serve the citizens of Jonesboro.

"We try to assist them in their personal life with the struggles they go through because this is a highly stressful job," Blackmore said. "Secondly, we're there to support them when they do critical, traumatic scenes."

Brown will help better serve the female officers, which make up 10% of the Jonesboro Police Department.

"There are situations and times when a female is able to better connect with a female," Blackmore said.

Brown is ready to take on that responsibility.

"I love the people in this city and I love the things I see going on here and I want to invest in this town," Brown said. "I don't want to just live here, earn money, and function. I want to serve the community and the police officers are vital to this community."

Blackmore said the chaplains also help community members during traumatic incidents that police are called to, so having Brown with the department will help women and girls involved in those.

She has served in other ministries and is excited to start with JPD.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android