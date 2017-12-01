1. Promotion Description. “KAIT Roku Giveaway. This promotion is sponsored by KAIT-TV, 472 CR 766, Jonesboro, AR 72401 (collectively, “Sponsors”). The promotion begins on Friday, Dec 1, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. CST and ends on Wednesday, Dec 20, 2017 at 10:59 p.m. CST. Entries must be received by Wednesday, Dec 20, 2017 at 10:59 p.m. CST. This promotion is in conjunction with other television station...

COLOR THE WEATHER OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by KAIT, LLC (“KAIT-TV”), 472 CR 766, Jonesboro, AR 72401 and Ron’s Catfish, 3213 Dan Ave., Jonesboro, AR 72401 (together, “Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 20, 2017, and ends at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, October 19, 2018. (“Promotion Period”). Entries must be received by 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Octobe...

Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by KAIT, LLC (“KAIT-TV”), 472 Co Rd 766, Jonesboro, AR 72401 and First Community Bank, 1325 Harrison Street, Batesville, AR 72501 (together, “Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2015 and no entries will be accepted after at 11:59 p.m. on September 15, 2016. (“Promotion Period”). The first monthly period begins on the beginning of the contest peri...