Authorities investigate bus accident, incident, officials say

Both Greene County deputies and Paragould police are investigating separate situations involving a Paragould school bus Friday afternoon. 

According to Lt. Jack Haley of the Paragould Police Department, a Paragould school bus was involved in an accident near Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Greene County deputies are investigating the accident. 

Paragould police are investigating a possible incident involving students on the bus, Haley said.

The incident is still under investigation, as authorities attempt to review the surveillance video from the bus to find out what happened.  

It is not believed that anyone was injured Friday, Haley said.

