Firefighters warn against outside burning

The Philadelphia Fire Department has seen an increase in the number of grass fires in the past few weeks, with officials asking people not to burn anything. (Source: KAIT) The Philadelphia Fire Department has seen an increase in the number of grass fires in the past few weeks, with officials asking people not to burn anything. (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Most area fire departments have been busy in recent weeks dealing with grass fires. 

The increase in the number of grass fires has pushed departments to the brink, especially volunteer departments. 

Philadelphia Fire Chief Curtis Miller said his department has battled seven grass fires in the past week or so, far exceeding what the department usually works. 

The department normally handles at least three grass fires a month, but the dry conditions have made things difficult, Miller said. 

"We have had some fires that have been back to backfires. We'll be at one fire and about the time we get it put out, we'll be called to another one, that in itself can be exhausting," Miller said. 

Most of the area, including Craighead County, is under a burn ban and Miller said the rain in the past few days has done nothing to lift the ban. 

Miller is also asking people not to burn until the ban is lifted. 

