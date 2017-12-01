A-State officials remember Shelby - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

A-State officials remember Shelby

The A-State Honors College is honoring a student who died earlier this year in a car accident with a scholarship. (Source: KAIT) The A-State Honors College is honoring a student who died earlier this year in a car accident with a scholarship. (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

An A-State student who died this summer in a car accident was remembered Friday with a scholarship in her honor. 

The Arkansas State University Honors College created the Remembering Shelby scholarship during a ceremony Friday. The family and friends of the late Shelby Rhodes, as well as A-State administrators, attended the ceremony. 

Rebecca Oliver, who is the director of the Honors College, said the scholarship was a fitting tribute to Rhodes. 

"She studied abroad, she did all sorts, she had different opportunities and she can no longer have those opportunities, so through this scholarship, we hope that someone else will be able to carry on and endeavor to do something that they're passionate about and that they want to," Oliver said of the scholarship. 

Students will be able to receive the scholarship during the 2018-2019 school year and Oliver said Rhodes' family is working with the university to set up the requirements for the scholarship. 

