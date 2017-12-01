Fire departments see increase in calls - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Fire departments see increase in calls

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)

The lack of rain has kept area fire departments busy in recent weeks, especially those in Jonesboro and Craighead County. 

The Jonesboro Fire Department responded to 326 calls in November, up from the 280 calls that the department received in October. County departments were also busy as well. 

County departments answered 106 calls in November, up from the 66 that were received in October. 

Each of the calls was received by E-911, which handles calls for Jonesboro and each of the fire departments in Craighead County. 

