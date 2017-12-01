Possible road extension could alleviate school traffic - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Possible road extension could alleviate school traffic

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May, News Producer - Reporter/MMJ
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A committee will soon look at the possibility of extending a road in Jonesboro, which could help with some school traffic.

The Jonesboro Public Works Committee will have their first discussion next week about extending Bowling Lane.

The street is off Aggie Road, where Nettleton University Heights Elementary School is located.

Right now, Bowling Lane dead ends. There are also traffic concerns. Currently, the only way for University Heights school traffic to flow out of the school is onto Aggie Road.

“We get very congested from about 7:15 to about 7:50 in the morning and then in the afternoon we start dismissing about 2:35 or 2:40,” Principal Julie Roark said. “And we’ve got buses going at the same time so it does get very congested.”

The city is looking at extending Bowling Lane, connecting it to Hill Drive.

This would create a second route for school traffic to exit the campus.

“Also from an emergency vehicle standpoint, I always think about that, it could be really helpful to have another access to our building than just the one entrance and exit road,” Roark said.

If the road is extended, Roark believes they would have to change their traffic pattern for parents and buses, while the school would benefit in the long run.

The project could cost around $400,000, according to the engineering company that will be helping the city develop the plan.

Roark said she is thankful that the city is considering the project and they hope to see it happen.  

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Cryotherapy heads to Northwest Arkansas

    Cryotherapy heads to Northwest Arkansas

    Friday, December 1 2017 11:12 PM EST2017-12-02 04:12:00 GMT
    Friday, December 1 2017 11:23 PM EST2017-12-02 04:23:02 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    An interesting way to get rid of aches and pains can provide a cold opportunity for therapy, the owners of a business in Northwest Arkansas said Friday. 

    An interesting way to get rid of aches and pains can provide a cold opportunity for therapy, the owners of a business in Northwest Arkansas said Friday. 

  • Shoppers need to be aware, group says

    Shoppers need to be aware, group says

    Friday, December 1 2017 10:06 PM EST2017-12-02 03:06:51 GMT
    Friday, December 1 2017 10:46 PM EST2017-12-02 03:46:10 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    There has definitely been an increase in online shopping in the past few years, with the practice seeing an increase around Christmas. 

    There has definitely been an increase in online shopping in the past few years, with the practice seeing an increase around Christmas. 

  • Jonesboro Baseball Boosters to help foot bill for turf project

    Jonesboro Baseball Boosters to help foot bill for turf project

    Friday, December 1 2017 10:43 PM EST2017-12-02 03:43:07 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The city of Jonesboro plans to enter into an agreement with the Jonesboro Baseball Boosters to help fund a turf project at Joe Mack Campbell Park. 

    The city of Jonesboro plans to enter into an agreement with the Jonesboro Baseball Boosters to help fund a turf project at Joe Mack Campbell Park. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly