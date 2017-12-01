Possible road extension could alleviate school traffic

A committee will soon look at the possibility of extending a road in Jonesboro, which could help with some school traffic.

The Jonesboro Public Works Committee will have their first discussion next week about extending Bowling Lane.

The street is off Aggie Road, where Nettleton University Heights Elementary School is located.

Right now, Bowling Lane dead ends. There are also traffic concerns. Currently, the only way for University Heights school traffic to flow out of the school is onto Aggie Road.

“We get very congested from about 7:15 to about 7:50 in the morning and then in the afternoon we start dismissing about 2:35 or 2:40,” Principal Julie Roark said. “And we’ve got buses going at the same time so it does get very congested.”

The city is looking at extending Bowling Lane, connecting it to Hill Drive.

This would create a second route for school traffic to exit the campus.

“Also from an emergency vehicle standpoint, I always think about that, it could be really helpful to have another access to our building than just the one entrance and exit road,” Roark said.

If the road is extended, Roark believes they would have to change their traffic pattern for parents and buses, while the school would benefit in the long run.

The project could cost around $400,000, according to the engineering company that will be helping the city develop the plan.

Roark said she is thankful that the city is considering the project and they hope to see it happen.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android