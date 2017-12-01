Ranchers still fighting vulture problem - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Ranchers still fighting vulture problem

SHARP COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Sharp County ranchers are still trying to combat the problem of black vultures in the area.

The birds will often attack and kill calves.

At least one cattleman in the county has been granted a permit from the United States Department of Agriculture that allows him to kill some of the birds, which are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918.

John Kunkel was granted the permit in November to help protect his cattle.

But, Rep. Rick Crawford is still trying to do more to fight the birds.

He is pushing to get waivers for ranchers so they can shoot more than the depredation permit allows.  

