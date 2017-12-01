Volunteers honored at annual gala

Many of the volunteers who have helped in the city of Jonesboro in the past year were honored at an event Friday night.

Around 160 people attended the annual Jonesboro Volunteer Appreciation Gala.

Organizers said the gala is the city’s opportunity to say thank you to those who put the needs of others above their own and work to make the city a better place to live.

“Jonesboro is a very caring and very giving community and this is one of the mayor’s ways to say thank you for all you do for our city,” Director of Community Development Tiffny Calloway said.

The guests were suggested by different community organizations in the city for logging at least 50 volunteer hours this year.

The theme of the event was a masquerade.

Officials said there are plenty of things that simply wouldn’t happen in the city if it wasn’t for the hundreds of volunteers.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android