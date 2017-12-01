Volunteers honored at annual gala - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Volunteers honored at annual gala

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May, News Producer - Reporter/MMJ
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Many of the volunteers who have helped in the city of Jonesboro in the past year were honored at an event Friday night.

Around 160 people attended the annual Jonesboro Volunteer Appreciation Gala.

Organizers said the gala is the city’s opportunity to say thank you to those who put the needs of others above their own and work to make the city a better place to live.

“Jonesboro is a very caring and very giving community and this is one of the mayor’s ways to say thank you for all you do for our city,” Director of Community Development Tiffny Calloway said.

The guests were suggested by different community organizations in the city for logging at least 50 volunteer hours this year.

The theme of the event was a masquerade.

Officials said there are plenty of things that simply wouldn’t happen in the city if it wasn’t for the hundreds of volunteers.   

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Cryotherapy heads to Northwest Arkansas

    Cryotherapy heads to Northwest Arkansas

    Friday, December 1 2017 11:12 PM EST2017-12-02 04:12:00 GMT
    Friday, December 1 2017 11:23 PM EST2017-12-02 04:23:02 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    An interesting way to get rid of aches and pains can provide a cold opportunity for therapy, the owners of a business in Northwest Arkansas said Friday. 

    An interesting way to get rid of aches and pains can provide a cold opportunity for therapy, the owners of a business in Northwest Arkansas said Friday. 

  • Shoppers need to be aware, group says

    Shoppers need to be aware, group says

    Friday, December 1 2017 10:06 PM EST2017-12-02 03:06:51 GMT
    Friday, December 1 2017 10:46 PM EST2017-12-02 03:46:10 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    There has definitely been an increase in online shopping in the past few years, with the practice seeing an increase around Christmas. 

    There has definitely been an increase in online shopping in the past few years, with the practice seeing an increase around Christmas. 

  • Jonesboro Baseball Boosters to help foot bill for turf project

    Jonesboro Baseball Boosters to help foot bill for turf project

    Friday, December 1 2017 10:43 PM EST2017-12-02 03:43:07 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The city of Jonesboro plans to enter into an agreement with the Jonesboro Baseball Boosters to help fund a turf project at Joe Mack Campbell Park. 

    The city of Jonesboro plans to enter into an agreement with the Jonesboro Baseball Boosters to help fund a turf project at Joe Mack Campbell Park. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly