Shoppers need to be aware, group says

There has definitely been an increase in online shopping in the past few years, with the practice seeing an increase around Christmas.

Now, the Better Business Bureau is asking people to be careful, especially dealing with buying items overseas or going to fake websites.

The work of being careful can help someone avoid buying counterfeit products not to mention losing money from untrustworthy websites, an official said.

"Scammers will make a site that mimics a well-known brand and try to fool shoppers into buying substandard goods or stealing money altogether," Katherine Hutt with the group said this week.

The group also gives people the following tips to avoid any trouble:

Check the URL of any website to protect yourself.

If you are asked to pay with a gift card or a wire transfer, be careful.

Use a credit card for security.

Do not click on links from unsolicited messages on social media, texts or emails sent to you.

Keep a list of purchases and deliveries, especially ones that are bought online.

