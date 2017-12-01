ASP: Two airlifted from crash in Mississippi County - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

ASP: Two airlifted from crash in Mississippi County

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
OSCEOLA, AR (KAIT) -

Two people were airlifted to a Memphis hospital Friday afternoon after a two-vehicle accident in Mississippi County, according to the Arkansas State Police. 

Trooper Tommy Fitzgerald said the accident happened around 4:45 p.m. Friday at U.S. 61 and North Pearl Street in Osceola. A vehicle was attempting to make a left hand turn when it was struck by another vehicle, Fitzgerald said. 

According to Fitzgerald, the people were taken to Regional One in Memphis with non-life threatening conditions.

