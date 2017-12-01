ASP: Two airlifted from crash in Mississippi County

Two people were airlifted to a Memphis hospital Friday afternoon after a two-vehicle accident in Mississippi County, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Trooper Tommy Fitzgerald said the accident happened around 4:45 p.m. Friday at U.S. 61 and North Pearl Street in Osceola. A vehicle was attempting to make a left hand turn when it was struck by another vehicle, Fitzgerald said.

According to Fitzgerald, the people were taken to Regional One in Memphis with non-life threatening conditions.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android