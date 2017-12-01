Jonesboro Baseball Boosters to help foot bill for turf project - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro Baseball Boosters to help foot bill for turf project

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The city of Jonesboro plans to enter into an agreement with the Jonesboro Baseball Boosters to help fund a turf project at Joe Mack Campbell Park.

Earlier this year, the city announced its plans to put turf down at the park so that they wouldn't have to cancel games when it rains.

In the past, the city has lost potential revenue when rain canceled games and tournaments.

The Jonesboro City Council meets Tuesday, Dec. 5, to discuss entering into an agreement with Jonesboro Baseball Boosters to help pay for the project.

Per the agreement, Jonesboro Baseball Boosters will reimburse the city for the turf with $135,000 installments per year for five years.

The payments are slated to begin on Nov. 1, 2018.

