Cryotherapy heads to Northwest Arkansas

An interesting way to get rid of aches and pains can provide a cold opportunity for therapy, the owners of a business in Northwest Arkansas said Friday.

According to a report from content partner Talk Business & Politics, CryoFactor will be opening a location in Bentonville in mid-December. The process allows people to receive treatment by going into a chamber and being exposed below the neck to negative 300-degree temperatures for two to three minute periods.

Talk Business reports that the treatment can help with pain management, anti-aging, and boost metabolism.

Denise Youngblood, who co-owns the business, said she has seen an increase in customers from Benton County and out of state to get the therapy.

"There's a huge need up here," Youngblood said. "It opens up a whole new area for us to help people."

