December 1 HS Basketball Scores

Day 2 of the Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic
Blytheville 71 Lighthouse 28
Southside 51 Westside 50; Southside’s Grant Patterson w/ 21 Pts, 6 3’s. Westside’s Riley Felkins w/ 26
Jonesboro 54 Pine Bluff 29
North Little Rock 76 Har-Ber 53
Williams Baptist College Tournament
Tuckerman 44 Corning 42 (Boys Championship Game) Tuckerman's Bomani Roberson 14 points, Corning's Luke Rogers 17 points
Bay 52 Pocahontas 50 OT (Girls Championship Game)
Lady Eagle Invitational
Marion 55 Paragould 46
Watson Chapel 47 GCT 34
Boys Scores:
Valley View 62 Batesville 25
CRA 52 Walnut Ridge 45
Hillcrest 68 Ridgefield Christian 60
Brookland 41 Manila 23
Maynard 77 Bradford 54
Marked Tree 52 Cross County 33; Colby Malone led the Indians with 21 points
Armorel 57 BIC 50
Girls Scores:
Hoxie 53 Melbourne 27
Little Rock Hall 64 Valley View 56
Hillcrest 62 Ridgefield Christian 31
Highland 54 Trumann 43
Maynard 56 Bradford 40
472 CR 766
Jonesboro, AR 72401
(870) 931-8888
publicfile@kait8.com
(870) 336-1817EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.