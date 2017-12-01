December 1 HS Basketball Scores - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

December 1 HS Basketball Scores

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

Day 2 of the Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic

Blytheville 71 Lighthouse 28

Southside 51 Westside 50; Southside’s Grant Patterson w/ 21 Pts, 6 3’s. Westside’s Riley Felkins w/ 26

Jonesboro 54 Pine Bluff 29

North Little Rock 76 Har-Ber 53

Williams Baptist College Tournament

Tuckerman 44 Corning 42 (Boys Championship Game) Tuckerman's Bomani Roberson 14 points, Corning's Luke Rogers 17 points

Bay 52 Pocahontas 50 OT (Girls Championship Game)

Lady Eagle Invitational

Marion 55 Paragould 46

Watson Chapel 47 GCT 34

Boys Scores:

Valley View 62 Batesville 25

CRA 52 Walnut Ridge 45

Hillcrest 68 Ridgefield Christian 60

Brookland 41 Manila 23

Maynard 77 Bradford 54

Marked Tree 52 Cross County 33; Colby Malone led the Indians with 21 points

Armorel 57 BIC 50

Girls Scores:

Hoxie 53 Melbourne 27

Little Rock Hall 64 Valley View 56

Hillcrest 62 Ridgefield Christian 31

Highland 54 Trumann 43

Maynard 56 Bradford 40

Powered by Frankly