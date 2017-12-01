Tuckerman Wins Williams Tournament for Eighth Time

Walnut Ridge, Ark. - The 59th Annual Williams Baptist College High School Tournament came to an end on Friday night, and the Tuckerman Bulldogs emerged victorious. Tuckerman beat Corning High School 44-42 to win the championship for the eighth time in school history.

After holding a 15 point lead (34-19) at halftime lead, Corning tied the game at 42 with 1:37 remaining in the contest on a free throw by Cole Woolard.

Tuckerman inbounded the ball with 12 seconds remaining, getting the ball to Bomani Roberson. Roberson drove to the left side of the lane, rising up and hitting the shot to give Tuckerman the two point lead with .2 seconds remaining.

The defense held strong, and the Bulldogs celebrated the victory.

Zane Smith led Tuckerman with 15 points, followed Roberson with 14. Corning was led by Luke Rogers with 17, followed by Cole Woolard with 12.

Rector was named the tournament’s Sportsmanship Award winner. Twelve boys were named to the All-Tournament Team.