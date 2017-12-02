Bay Wins WBC Tournament in Overtime Thriller

Walnut Ridge, Ark. - For the second time in school history, the Bay Lady Jackets are the Williams Baptist College High School Tournament champions. Bay beat Pocahontas High School 52-50 in overtime.

The game hit its climax with five seconds remaining in regulation when Pocahontas guard Rylie Mangold hit a 3-point field goal to tie the game and send it into the overtime period.

Bay regained its composure in the extra period, outscoring Pocahontas 9-7 to earn the win.

Bay was led in scoring by Abby Frisby with 21, including three points in the overtime period. Mallory Hartley scored six of her 12 points in the extra time, while Sarah Blackman scored 16 in the game.

The Lady Redskins were led by MiKayla Kirk with 17 points. Following her was Mangold with 15, and Kate Sorg with 10.

Hillcrest High School won the tournament sportsmanship award, while 12 players were named to the All-Tournament Team.