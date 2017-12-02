Toy drive helps children - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Toy drive helps children

The Poinsett County Sheriff's Department and the Poinsett County Health Coalition sponsored a toy drive Saturday in Trumann. (Source: KAIT) The Poinsett County Sheriff's Department and the Poinsett County Health Coalition sponsored a toy drive Saturday in Trumann. (Source: KAIT)
TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) -

Poinsett County deputies worked Saturday to help get toys for children in need just in time for Christmas. 

The Poinsett County Sheriff's Department, along with the Poinsett County Health Coalition, sponsored the toy drive at the Walmart Supercenter in Trumann. Volunteers worked to collect toys for children, with Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder saying the first-time event has been successful. 

"We're in a position where we can give back to the community and we want to make sure that kids who are less fortunate and not able to buy, get toys for Christmas, we're able to partner with this coalition and we can get toys to those kids who need them," Molder said. 

In addition to toys, the group was also able to raise money for the program. 

Molder said the toy drive will continue through December and that anyone wanting to donate a toy can stop by the sheriff's office in Harrisburg to drop off a toy. 

