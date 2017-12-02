Group raises money for Veterans Park

Volunteers spent their Saturday helping to raise money for the Bay Veterans Memorial Park. (Source: KAIT)

The weather was chilly outside Saturday while volunteers in Bay helped to raise money for their veterans memorial park.

A chili fundraiser was held to raise money for park maintenance and improvements, officials said.

Supporters who helped organize the fundraiser said the improvements will help to honor veterans from the area who served in the military.

"We're veterans, we're trying to honor our fellow veterans and those that served before us and we're just looking to grow our park," Larry Hall, who serves as president of the Bay Area Veterans Memorial Park, said.

The group had planned to raise $1,500 during the event and are hopeful that the fundraiser will be a yearly event.

