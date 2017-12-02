A-State ROTC members recognized in special ceremony

Many people flocked to the A-State ROTC building Saturday for a special ceremony.

Four distinguished alumni were inducted into the ROTC Hall of Heroes.

The inductees were honored for exemplifying heroic services, government service and outstanding representation of the university.

A retired soldier who attended the ceremony said the Hall of Heroes is something that represents the university’s ROTC past in a special way.

"Well it's a part of history,” Jerry Bowen, said “I mean we're going back here many, many years. The ROTC was established here back in the late 40's."

Many of the inductees’ family members were there for support.

Several of them spoke about their family members sacrifice and service to our country.

According to the A-State’s ROTC Facebook page, this year’s inductees are 1st Lieutenant Johnny F. Davis, retired captain Dr. Mark D. Diggs, retired Lieutenant Colonel Judge Keith Blackman and retired Captain Ronald C. Meeks.

