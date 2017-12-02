A-State loses to Troy and share of Belt Conference title - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

A-State loses to Troy and share of Belt Conference title

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Arkansas State lost to the Troy Trojans Saturday evening, costing them a chance at a sixth Sun Belt title. 

Troy defeated the Red Wolves 32 to 25. 

Troy wins a share of the Sun Belt Conference title with Appalachian State University. 

A-State finishes the season at 7-4, and 6-2 in the Sun Belt Conference. 

A-State had a chance to win six Sun Belt Conference titles in seven years. 

A-State is still bowl eligible and will await a bowl invitation. 

