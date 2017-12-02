A-State headed to Camellia Bowl, to face Middle Tennessee

The Arkansas State Red Wolves are heading to another bowl game.

The Red Wolves have accepted an invitation to compete in the Raycom Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.

The opponent for the Red Wolves game is a former conference foe, Middle Tennessee, Raycom affiliate WSFA in Montgomery is reporting. Middle Tennessee is 6-6 overall, with a 4-4 record in Conference USA.

The game is set for Saturday, December 16th, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

This is the seventh straight year the Red Wolves have gone to a bowl game, with a 3-3 bowl record since 2011.

In 2011, A-State lost to Northern Illinois in the GoDaddy.com Bowl.

In 2012, A-State beat Kent State in the GoDaddy.com Bowl.

In 2013, A-State beat Ball State in the GoDaddy Bowl.

In 2014, A-State lost to Toledo in the GoDaddy Bowl.

In 2015, A-State lost to Louisiana Tech in the New Orleans Bowl.

In 2016, A-State beat UCF in the Cure Bowl in Orlando.

A-State finished this season at 7-4, and 6-2 in the Sun Belt Conference.

For more information on the Raycom Camellia Bowl including ticket and hotel information, click here.

