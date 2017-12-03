A-State Track & Field opens Indoor Slate Sunday at First National Bank Arena

Jonesboro, AR (A-State) – The 2017-18 season for the Arkansas State University men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams will get underway Sunday as the Red Wolves host the annual A-State Kickoff Klassic inside First National Bank Arena. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children and A-State students get in FREE with Student ID.

“The Kickoff Klassic is always a meet we look forward to,” said A-State head coach Jim Patchell. “After training all fall, it’s an ideal test to see how our team is progressing before we hit the primary indoor schedule next semester. It also gives us a chance to see our newcomers in a competitive situation.”

The season-opening meet will get underway at 1:30 p.m. The men’s and women’s 3,000-meter run is slated to be run at 1:30 starting with the men’s race and women to follow. Preliminaries in the 55-meter dash and 55-meter hurdles will be contested at 2:00 p.m. with finals of all track events beginning at 4:00 p.m. on a rolling schedule.

Field events are scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. with the men’s weight throw, men’s shot put, men’s long jump, women’s pole vault and women’s high jump. Women’s weight throw, women’s long jump, men’s pole vault and men’s high jump follow the 2:00 p.m. start while men’s and women’s shot put and men’s and women’s triple jump follow the weight throw and long jump competitions.

A-State is scheduled for five additional indoor meets before the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships Feb. 19-20 in Birmingham, Ala. The Red Wolves host the A-State Invitational & Multis Jan. 26-27 at First National Bank Arena.