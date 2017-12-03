ASP: One dead in car crash

A St. Francis County man was killed Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Forrest City, according to the Arkansas State Police.

The Arkansas State Police said in a preliminary report that Kenneth S. Zane, 58, of Forrest City died in the crash. Zane was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Venture on North Washington Street around 3:40 p.m. when the crash happened.

The report says the Venture traveled across the roadway and hit a sign in the parking lot.

