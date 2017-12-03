ASP: One dead in car crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

ASP: One dead in car crash

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
FORREST CITY, AR (KAIT) -

A St. Francis County man was killed Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Forrest City, according to the Arkansas State Police. 

The Arkansas State Police said in a preliminary report that Kenneth S. Zane, 58, of Forrest City died in the crash. Zane was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Venture on North Washington Street around 3:40 p.m. when the crash happened. 

The report says the Venture traveled across the roadway and hit a sign in the parking lot.  

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Mobile home fire reported in North Jonesboro

    Mobile home fire reported in North Jonesboro

    Monday, December 4 2017 7:08 AM EST2017-12-04 12:08:29 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 7:11 AM EST2017-12-04 12:11:26 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    Jonesboro E911 Dispatch reports a mobile home fire in the 900-block of Mays Road.

    Jonesboro E911 Dispatch reports a mobile home fire in the 900-block of Mays Road.

  • ASP: One dead in car crash

    ASP: One dead in car crash

    Sunday, December 3 2017 11:40 AM EST2017-12-03 16:40:11 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 6:47 AM EST2017-12-04 11:47:38 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A St. Francis County man was killed Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Forrest City, according to the Arkansas State Police. 

    A St. Francis County man was killed Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Forrest City, according to the Arkansas State Police. 

  • WANTED: Poplar Bluff police search for armed, dangerous shooting suspect

    WANTED: Poplar Bluff police search for armed, dangerous shooting suspect

    Monday, December 4 2017 5:58 AM EST2017-12-04 10:58:06 GMT
    Rashad Lee Marshall (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)Rashad Lee Marshall (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)

    Police said Rashad Lee Marshall is a suspect in a shooting incident that occurred Saturday night on December 2 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

    Police said Rashad Lee Marshall is a suspect in a shooting incident that occurred Saturday night on December 2 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

    •   
Powered by Frankly