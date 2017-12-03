Local state rep. working to get "In God We Trust" signs in schools

A local state representative is pushing to get the motto "In God We Trust" in every classroom in his district.



Dan Sullivan, State Representative of House District 53, is reaching out to the community for support.

In the last session, the 91st General Assembly passed legislation to put the National Motto "In God We Trust" in classrooms across the state.

Sullivan is meeting with local school districts, teachers to inform them of the legislation.

“For District 53 that would be Jonesboro, Bay, Brookland, Nettleton, Buffalo Island, Riverside, those districts I’m meeting with,” Sullivan said.

However, funding is not available for the purchase of the signage, so he's reaching out to churches, and community groups willing to help pay for them.

“We want to get one of these in every classroom in the state,” he said.

There are some concerned though about having legislation that refers to God in schools and public places, according to Sullivan. Another thing he is working on is to ease the worry.

“Since this is our National Motto, it's already been litigated,” he said. “It's already okayed to put this in and people don't need to be afraid to talk about our National Motto and give God the glory.”

Sullivan said the cost per sign is about $6 to $8.

If you are interested in sponsoring a classroom by funding an “In God We Trust” sign, you can contact Sullivan at 870-275-2929.

