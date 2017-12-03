FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Sunday, December 3, 2017
Sun Belt Conference
Sun Belt Bowl Selections Announced
NEW ORLEANS – After a thrilling conclusion to the 2017 football regular season, the Sun Belt Conference’s five bowl partners have made selections from the Sun Belt for their upcoming games.
The selections are as follows:
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Troy
Dollar General Bowl: Appalachian State
Raycom Media Camellia Bowl: Arkansas State
AutoNation Cure Bowl: Georgia State
NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl: New Mexico State
The Sun Belt’s bowl arrangements allow each bowl the liberty of choosing the team they find most suited for their game. A team’s status as conference champion or its spot in the league standings has no direct impact on the order that selections are made. As has been the case since the conference began sponsoring football in 2001, the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl has the first selection. From there, the Dollar General Bowl selects second, third is the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl, the fourth selection belongs to the AutoNation Cure Bowl, and the fifth selection goes to the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl.
Bowl Pairings and Game Information
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Troy vs. North Texas
Saturday, December 16
New Orleans, La. - 12 p.m. CT (ESPN)
Dollar General Bowl
Appalachian State vs. Toledo
Saturday, December 23
Mobile, Ala. - 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)
Raycom Media Camellia Bowl
Arkansas State vs. Middle Tennessee
Saturday, December 16
Montgomery, Ala. - 7 p.m. CT (ESPN)
AutoNation Cure Bowl
Georgia State vs. Western Kentucky
Saturday, December 16
Orlando, Fla. - 1:30 p.m. CT (CBS Sports Network)
NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl
New Mexico State vs. Utah State
Friday, December 29
Tucson, Ariz. - 4:30 p.m. CT (CBS Sports Network)
