Sun Belt Bowl Selections Announced

NEW ORLEANS – After a thrilling conclusion to the 2017 football regular season, the Sun Belt Conference’s five bowl partners have made selections from the Sun Belt for their upcoming games.

The selections are as follows:

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Troy

Dollar General Bowl: Appalachian State

Raycom Media Camellia Bowl: Arkansas State

AutoNation Cure Bowl: Georgia State

NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl: New Mexico State

The Sun Belt’s bowl arrangements allow each bowl the liberty of choosing the team they find most suited for their game. A team’s status as conference champion or its spot in the league standings has no direct impact on the order that selections are made. As has been the case since the conference began sponsoring football in 2001, the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl has the first selection. From there, the Dollar General Bowl selects second, third is the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl, the fourth selection belongs to the AutoNation Cure Bowl, and the fifth selection goes to the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

Bowl Pairings and Game Information

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Troy vs. North Texas

Saturday, December 16

New Orleans, La. - 12 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Dollar General Bowl

Appalachian State vs. Toledo

Saturday, December 23

Mobile, Ala. - 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Raycom Media Camellia Bowl

Arkansas State vs. Middle Tennessee

Saturday, December 16

Montgomery, Ala. - 7 p.m. CT (ESPN)

AutoNation Cure Bowl

Georgia State vs. Western Kentucky

Saturday, December 16

Orlando, Fla. - 1:30 p.m. CT (CBS Sports Network)

NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl

New Mexico State vs. Utah State

Friday, December 29

Tucson, Ariz. - 4:30 p.m. CT (CBS Sports Network)