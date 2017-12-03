Meeting on multi-family housing to be held

A public meeting will be held Monday to discuss design guidelines for new multi-family residential developments.

During the meeting, city officials will be presented several options for guidelines for future multi-family housing developments.

Officials said they are hoping to get resident's feedback about the guidelines.

"The apartment complexes it would change the way they look, they would have to have different architectural features," said Director of Planning and Zoning Derrel Smith. "They'd have to have brick, be built out of brick or stone."

He said the apartments built with these guidelines would have a newer look along with specific design features.

After the meeting, the plans chosen will be presented to city council for their final approval.

The guidelines chosen would affect the design plans for future multi-family housing developments, but they would have no effect on current multi-family housing in the area.

The meeting will be held at city hall at 4 p.m., Monday, Dec. 3.

