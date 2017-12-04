Science says dogs are smarter than cats

Garfield can't believe it, Snoopy knew it all along.

An international team of scientists says its research strongly suggests that dogs are smarter than cats.

A paper that will be published in the journal Frontiers in Neuroanatomy reports that dogs' brains have more than twice as many cortical neurons, the cells linked to thinking, planning and complex behavior, than cats' brains do.

It turns out dogs have about 530 million cortical neurons, while cats have 250 million.

Think about it.

When was the last time you saw a seeing-eye cat or a cat trained to sniff out bombs?

