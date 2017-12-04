North Central Arkansas man dead in weekend motorcycle crash

A Clarkridge, Arkansas man is dead after running off the road Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened on State Highway 5, north of County Road 791 in Baxter County.

According to an Arkansas State Police report, 60-year-old Willaim B. Cockrum was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson, headed north on Highway 5 when he ran off the road.

The report said the motorcycle went off the east side of the road and struck several trees.

