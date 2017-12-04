Crews airlift woman who ran off road, crashed into pole

Crews airlifted a Southeast Missouri woman to a Memphis hospital after a crash Saturday morning.

According to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Laquita Green, 40, was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra west on Route U near Caruthersville.

At around 7:30 a.m., the Caruthersville woman ran off the road and crashed into an electric pole.

The report states Green didn't have a seatbelt on and that her injuries were serious.

It also said a helicopter took her to Regional One Health Medical Center.

The Elantra was totaled in the crash.

