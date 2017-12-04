Strong storms in the forecast: Justin has when, where on GMR8 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Strong storms in the forecast: Justin has when, where on GMR8

(Source: Region 8 News) (Source: Region 8 News)

We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

Some strong storms could be moving into Arkansas late Monday.

Meteorologist Justin Logan is tracking how strong they will get, plus rain chances Monday afternoon.

Watch the entire forecast on GMR8.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Mobile home fire reported in North Jonesboro

    Mobile home fire reported in North Jonesboro

    Monday, December 4 2017 7:08 AM EST2017-12-04 12:08:29 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 7:11 AM EST2017-12-04 12:11:26 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    Jonesboro E911 Dispatch reports a mobile home fire in the 900-block of Mays Road.

    Jonesboro E911 Dispatch reports a mobile home fire in the 900-block of Mays Road.

  • ASP: One dead in car crash

    ASP: One dead in car crash

    Sunday, December 3 2017 11:40 AM EST2017-12-03 16:40:11 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 6:47 AM EST2017-12-04 11:47:38 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A St. Francis County man was killed Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Forrest City, according to the Arkansas State Police. 

    A St. Francis County man was killed Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Forrest City, according to the Arkansas State Police. 

  • WANTED: Poplar Bluff police search for armed, dangerous shooting suspect

    WANTED: Poplar Bluff police search for armed, dangerous shooting suspect

    Monday, December 4 2017 5:58 AM EST2017-12-04 10:58:06 GMT
    Rashad Lee Marshall (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)Rashad Lee Marshall (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)

    Police said Rashad Lee Marshall is a suspect in a shooting incident that occurred Saturday night on December 2 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

    Police said Rashad Lee Marshall is a suspect in a shooting incident that occurred Saturday night on December 2 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

    •   
Powered by Frankly