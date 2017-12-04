Home destroyed by fire on little girl's 9th birthday

Jonesboro fire crews spent Monday morning putting out a fire which destroyed a mobile home.

Crews were called out to the 900-block of Mays Road around 6 a.m.

According to the Jonesboro Fire Department, the fire started in a back bedroom.

Homeowner Jade Black tells Region 8 News her family awakened to the smell of smoke as the fire spread.

She says they were able to get their family out of the burning home. They were also able to move one vehicle away from the fire, but another was burned.

Black noted Monday is her 9-year-old daughter's birthday.

Delays are expected on Greensboro Road near Mays as fire crews have water lines running across the road.

JFD is still looking into what started the fire.

