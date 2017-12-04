Mobile home fire reported in North Jonesboro

Jonesboro E911 Dispatch reports a mobile home fire in the 900-block of Mays Road.

Crews are at the scene battling the fire.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

We have a crew on the way to the scene as well.

