Sheriff warns of new twist on "old scam"

A sheriff's office is warning residents to not be fooled by an "old scam with a new twist."

The Craighead County Sheriff's Office explained in a Monday news release the would-be thieves call the victim telling them they have a failure to report for jury duty warrant.

To correct this, the victim is asked to make a payment at the kiosk in the lobby of the Craighead County Sheriff's Office and Detention Center. Or the person is told to go to a store and buy a prepaid card.

The caller ID will show the call is originating from the sheriff's office number, 870-933-4551.

However, the sheriff's office states the thief is using "one of many spoofing tools" to make the official number appear.

If you are selected for jury duty, the sheriff's office states you will receive a letter from the Circuit Court Clerk's Office notifying you of when to report and the length of duty.

If you miss jury duty the sheriff's office will call you, but they will never ask for money or a prepaid card over the phone.

Any fines or fees have to be paid in person at the Circuit Court Clerk's Office.

In addition, the sheriff's office states they would never ask you to put money into a kiosk. The kiosks in the sheriff's office lobby are used for adding money to inmate commissary accounts, inmate phone accounts, and to Pay Before Release.

Residents are reminded to never give out personal information over the phone.

If you are unsure if you have a warrant, call the sheriff's office at 870-933-4526, and select 0 to check your status.

