Prosecutor releases new details in deadly hit-and-run of Paragould teen

Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington released new details in a hit-and-run case that killed a Paragould teen in November.

Makenna Haynes, 17, died Nov. 18 on Interstate 55 near the 14-mile marker in Crittenden County. Arkansas State Police said the incident happened just before 11 p.m. that night.

Ellington said authorities have interviewed the person responsible in the hit-and-run case; however, he could not release any further details.

“This case is under investigation and we are no longer seeking a suspect,” Ellington told Region 8 News on Monday. “The individual involved has been interviewed and state police has referred it to our office. Deputy Prosecutor of West Memphis, Boone Nance, has reviewed the case file and is awaiting further information. At this time, we are not ready to make any announcements regarding the charging decision.”

Haynes’ father, Ray Bruner, and her husband, David Haynes, said she was traveling home from Memphis with friends when she was struck and killed while seeking help for a flat tire.

Instead of getting angry at the person responsible, the teen's family said they are choosing to forgive and rely on their faith to push through the coming days.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android