Dixie Cafe locations to close this week

The Dixie Cafe in Jonesboro (Source: KAIT)

The Dixie Cafe is expected to close their doors this week.

According to a report from Little Rock-affiliate KATV, several Dixie Cafe managers confirmed the country-style restaurant will close by the end of the business day on Wednesday.

Managers at both Paragould and Jonesboro locations confirmed they are closing.

Region 8 News has put a call into the Dixie Cafe's corporate office but they have yet to respond.

Here is a list of locations for Dixie Cafe, according to their website.

