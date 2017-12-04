Dixie Cafe locations to close this week - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Dixie Cafe locations to close this week

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Dixie Cafe is expected to close their doors this week.

According to a report from Little Rock-affiliate KATV, several Dixie Cafe managers confirmed the country-style restaurant will close by the end of the business day on Wednesday.

Managers at both Paragould and Jonesboro locations confirmed they are closing.

Region 8 News has put a call into the Dixie Cafe's corporate office but they have yet to respond.

Here is a list of locations for Dixie Cafe, according to their website.

