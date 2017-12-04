Westside coaches reinstated, district continues hazing investigation

Two high school coaches are back on the field and in the classroom as their district continues to investigate hazing.

Bobby Engle and Fred Carter were reinstated to their coaching and teaching positions on Monday, according to an attorney for the Westside School District.

"Based on the initial findings, the district is confident that no employee acted in a manner that would warrant termination," an attorney told Region 8 News Monday in a statement.

The district's website lists Engle as the head football coach and physical education teacher. Carter is an assistant football coach and a track coach.

Both men had previously been on paid administrative leave following allegations of hazing in November.

The school's attorney also stated the district's investigation into those allegations is on-going but is expected to be concluded this week.

Here is the full statement from the school district's attorney to Region 8 News:

Bobby Engle and Fred Carter were reinstated to their teaching and coaching positions on December 4, 2017. The district’s investigation is still on-going but is expected to conclude this week. Based on the initial findings, the district is confident that no employee acted in a manner that would warrant termination. The district feels that it is important for its employees to resume their classroom and fieldhouse duties as the end of the semester approaches, along with corresponding semester exams. Once the investigation is complete, the district will take appropriate personnel actions, if any, as warranted by the final investigative findings. The district will also be taking remedial measures to address the safety of student-athletes. These measures include addressing supervision in locker rooms, increasing dialogue relative to anti-hazing policies and behavioral expectations with coaches, student-athletes, and parents. The district remains focused on its commitment to ensuring a quality education in a safe environment for the students of Westside.

Region 8 News has reached out to Westside School Superintendent Scott Gauntt, but have yet to hear back from him.

