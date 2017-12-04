Donated toys stolen from church

Police are investigating after donated toys were stolen from a local church.

According to a Jonesboro police report, about three piles of toys were stolen from the First United Methodist Church in downtown Jonesboro sometime between Wednesday and Thursday last week.

The toys were approximately worth around $500.

Every year the church's Christmas ministry program uses donated toys to allow lower-income people to buy Christmas presents for their children.

The toys were being stored in another part of the building.

If you have any information about this crime, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

