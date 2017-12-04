Man cited after taking a claw hammer to windshield in traffic dispute

A Jonesboro man was cited after taking a claw hammer to another driver's windshield in a traffic dispute.

Jonesboro police say it all happened Friday afternoon at the intersection of Red Wolf Blvd. and Johnson Avenue.

According to the incident report, the victim claims Benjamin Creamens pulled beside him and began yelling and cussing at him. He then took a claw hammer and hit his windshield sending glass into his face.

The victim stated it startled him and he jerked the wheel and hit the rear driver side fender of Creamens.

In the report, Creamens claims the victim came to a sudden stop in front of him and stated the victim was pulling forward and was trying to hit his truck.

Creamens then told police he hit the windshield with the hammer.

After this incident, both subjects then drove to the police department on Caraway Road.

Creamens was cited for criminal mischief and hazardous driving and given a court date.

The hammer was taken and placed into evidence.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android