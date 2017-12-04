Deputies find dumped dead deer with antlers cut off

The Craighead County Sheriff's Office is investigating who cut the antlers off of a dead deer.

According to the incident report, the deputy found a dead deer near the parking area of Bono Lake.

The deputy said the deer appeared to have been hit by a car, but then noticed that his antlers had been cut off.

No bullet or archery wounds could be found on the deer and it appeared to have been dumped in the Bono Lake area.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission was notified.

If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to contact the Craighead County Sheriff's Office at 870-933-4551.

