Man shot after hitting another man with stick, both arrested

Two men were arrested in Izard County after one man reportedly hit another man with a stick which led to a shooting.

Sheriff's deputies were called to Harps Food Store and Jones St. in Calico Rock on the morning of Nov. 22.

The call involved 40-year-old Bradly Skidmore of Oxford who had been reportedly shot by 28-year-old Heath Freeman of Norfork. Skidmore was shot in the shoulder after he reportedly hit Freeman in the head with a stick.

Freeman was found by deputies with a wound to the left side of his face. Skidmore was taken to a local hospital for his gunshot wound.

A witness said she was getting some clothes from Skidmore's wife at her Jones St. residence while Freeman was also there. Skidmore's wife told a deputy Freeman was an old friend from high school.

She said Skidmore came to the house and hit Freeman on the head. Then after the shooting, Freeman ran from the house and was picked up by a deputy at Harps.

Two days later, Skidmore told sheriff's investigators his wife, the witness, and Freeman were doing drugs in his driveway. He told them to get off his property.

Skidmore said he had seen a gun on Freeman and picked up a stick. As Freeman drew the gun, Skidmore hit him with the stick.

According to the sheriff's office, Skidmore was arrested on Nov. 28 for aggravated assault. On Nov. 30 Freeman was also arrested for aggravated assault.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 20.

