Road work could impact your commute in Jonesboro

Road construction could impact the morning and evening commutes in Jonesboro starting today.

Beginning Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m., highway crews will perform milling and asphalt work that will alternately close a single lane of traffic on State Highway 49, between the intersection of Highway 49 (Red Wolf Blvd.) and Highway 91 (Johnson Avenue) and Paragould Drive.

Lane closures will occur weekdays and Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until the project is complete, which is estimated to be three weeks.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android