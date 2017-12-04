City to hold public meeting on Harrisburg Road widening - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

City to hold public meeting on Harrisburg Road widening

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The City of Jonesboro plans to hold a public meeting about widening Harrisburg Road.

The meeting is set for Thursday, December 7, from 4 p.m .to 7 p.m. in the Municipal Center Lobby located at 300 S. Church St. in downtown Jonesboro.

The meeting is being held to discuss the proposed widening of Highway 1B, Harrisburg Road, from Forrest Hill Road to Parker Road, and proposed intersection improvements for Highway 49 at Parker Road.

In March the city revisited the hot topic of widening Harrisburg Road in those locations to three lanes and gave the go-ahead to look at the project. 

The city's 2018 budget is also addressing several road projects, including the Harrisburg Road widening. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Slideshow: December 3-9 mug shots

    Slideshow: December 3-9 mug shots

    Monday, December 4 2017 11:01 PM EST2017-12-05 04:01:51 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 11:42 PM EST2017-12-05 04:42:19 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

  • Public forum held over apartment design guidelines

    Public forum held over apartment design guidelines

    Monday, December 4 2017 10:57 PM EST2017-12-05 03:57:38 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 11:41 PM EST2017-12-05 04:41:08 GMT
    Jonesboro Municipal Center (Source: KAIT)Jonesboro Municipal Center (Source: KAIT)

    The city of Jonesboro hosted a public forum Monday night to discuss design guidelines for future multi-family developments.

    The city of Jonesboro hosted a public forum Monday night to discuss design guidelines for future multi-family developments.

  • Woman heartbroken after Christmas decorations were stolen

    Woman heartbroken after Christmas decorations were stolen

    Monday, December 4 2017 11:29 PM EST2017-12-05 04:29:09 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 11:39 PM EST2017-12-05 04:39:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Christmas has always been a joyful holiday for one Jonesboro woman, having themed Christmas decorations for 8 straight years. However, after someone stole most of her decorations this year, that joy had hit an obstacle.

    Christmas has always been a joyful holiday for one Jonesboro woman, having themed Christmas decorations for 8 straight years. However, after someone stole most of her decorations this year, that joy had hit an obstacle.

    •   
Powered by Frankly