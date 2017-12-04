City to hold public meeting on Harrisburg Road widening

The City of Jonesboro plans to hold a public meeting about widening Harrisburg Road.

The meeting is set for Thursday, December 7, from 4 p.m .to 7 p.m. in the Municipal Center Lobby located at 300 S. Church St. in downtown Jonesboro.

The meeting is being held to discuss the proposed widening of Highway 1B, Harrisburg Road, from Forrest Hill Road to Parker Road, and proposed intersection improvements for Highway 49 at Parker Road.

In March the city revisited the hot topic of widening Harrisburg Road in those locations to three lanes and gave the go-ahead to look at the project.

The city's 2018 budget is also addressing several road projects, including the Harrisburg Road widening.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android