Two Hogs Land All-SEC Honors

ATLANTA – Arkansas senior offensive lineman Frank Ragnow and sophomore linebacker De’Jon Harris were named to The Associated Press All-SEC second team released Monday.

It’s the second straight year Ragnow has earned second-team distinction from the AP, while Harris’ honor comes one season after landing on the 2016 SEC Coaches' All-Freshman Team.

A finalist for the Senior CLASS Award and semifinalist for both the Wuerffel Trophy and Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award, Ragnow started 33 consecutive games and didn’t allow a sack over 2,603 career snaps at center and right guard before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury during the Auburn game on Oct. 21. The top graded offensive lineman in the nation by Pro Football focus over the last two seasons, Ragnow had only missed 43 offensive snaps since becoming a permanent starter as a sophomore in 2015.

Behind seven games with double-digit tackles, Harris racked up 115 total stops this season, good for second most in the SEC. He was also third in the conference with 66 solo tackles. Of his seven 10-plus tackle performances, six came against SEC opponents, which is tied for the league lead. A product of Harvey, Louisiana, Harris is the first Razorback linebacker to earn All-SEC status since Martrell Spaight earned AP and Coaches first-team honors following the 2014 season.