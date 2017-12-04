Inmate accused of spitting on, kicking four detention officers

A man already sentenced to prison at the Arkansas Department of Correction faces three felony counts after he allegedly assaulted four detention officers.

On Dec. 1, four detention officers at the Craighead County Detention Center were moving inmates to separate locations following an "incident in the jail."

Court documents state officers moved Arlin Roberson into the booking area of the jail, where he refused verbal commands and resisted officers.

"Officers were attempting to restrain inmate Arlin Roberson and he spat blood and saliva toward the face of two officers striking both," court documents state. "One officer was possibly hit in the eye with the spit."

Roberson then allegedly kicked two other detention officers in the groin area. A probable cause affidavit states one officer's pants were ripped open in the groin area after Roberson kicked him.

On Monday, District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Roberson with two felony counts of battery and one count of aggravated assault on a correctional officer.

Roberson, who has already been sentenced to prison at the Arkansas Department of Correction, was given a $15,000 bond and was told to appear in court again on Jan. 29, 2018.

