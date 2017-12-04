JPD: Man choked, hit, kicked woman who was 9 months pregnant

Jonesboro police say a man choked, hit, and kicked a woman who was 9 months pregnant.

A probable cause affidavit states that on Nov. 30, the victim contacted police in reference to Jason Tate allegedly beating her. The victim said she was due to deliver her baby on Dec. 4.

The victim said Tate beat her inside his camper and would not let her leave.

“She advised officers that he choked her several times causing her to black out and continued hitting and kicking her,” court documents state. “She advised that Mr. Tate told her that he wasn’t going to allow her to leave and that he was going to ‘duct tape her up.’”

The victim said he wasn’t able to find any duct tape to do so.

She also stated that Tate had her cell phone the entire time, leaving her unable to call for help.

The victim said she “started telling Mr. Tate she loved him in an attempt to calm him down.” She said after some time, he allowed her to use her cell phone, at which time she text a friend for help.

Officers stated the victim had bruises on her neck and lower back.

Police interviewed Tate on Dec. 1, at which time he denied choking, kicking, or hitting the victim the day prior.

“He advised that he is aware that she is 9 months pregnant and due any day,” court documents state. “He stated that they were verbally arguing that morning but he did not hit her.”

Tate told officers the marks on her neck were from him choking her during intercourse.

District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Tate with felony domestic battering; felony aggravated assault; and a misdemeanor count of false imprisonment.

Judge Fowler set his bond at $30,000 and issued a no-contact order between him and the victim.

As of Monday, Dec. 4, Jonesboro police did not have an updated status on the woman, nor did they know the status of her child.

His next court date is Jan. 29.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android