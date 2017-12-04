Police: Victim walks to hospital to report being robbed and beaten

Two men face numerous felony charges each after they allegedly broke into a man’s home, beat him, and stole his property.

A probable cause affidavit shows police were dispatched to a Jonesboro hospital on Nov. 29 after a man walked there from his home. The victim had “several severe lacerations to his head and face, as well as severe swelling of his face and head,” court documents state.

He told officers two men, later identified as Bobby Simmons and Franklin Barnett, broke into his apartment and hit him several times with a blunt object. The victim said he believed a hammer may have been involved.

The victim told police the men then tied him up with an extension cord and stole several items from his home “while he lay on the floor bleeding.”

A report states the two stole the victim’s wallet which had $200, his ID and debit/credit cards inside, two bottles of Heaven Hill and several Busch beers, two 32” TV’s, his cell phone, and other miscellaneous items. Simmons and Barnett also allegedly took the victim’s truck keys and stole items from his truck.

Members of the JPD Criminal Investigation Division processed the crime scene, where they found “several pieces of evidence” supporting the victim’s claims.

“It was found on that one of the suspects traveled around Jonesboro the same day and used the victim’s debit card at least six different locations [sic], and in which almost all of these locations had video,” court documents state.

Police were able to identify Simmons and Barnett through the surveillance video.

Police contacted Simmons at his home and arrested him on multiple charges, including aggravated residential burglary; battery; and six counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

Barnett was later pulled over by police, where they found him in possession of 17 Hydrocodone pills without a prescription. Barnett also faces multiple felony charges, including possession of a controlled substance; aggravated residential burglary; and battery.

Court documents state the stolen property was recovered and returned to the victim.

In an interview with police, each man claimed the other was responsible for beating the victim.

“One stated the other used brass knuckles, whereas the second suspect stated the other used a hammer to cause injury,” court documents state.

The affidavit also states Simmons was solely responsible for fraudulently using the victim’s debit card.

Each man was given a $45,000 bond in District Court Monday and ordered to appear in court again on Jan. 29.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android