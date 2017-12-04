A Better Region 8: Let's go 'bowling' with the Red Wolves

Way to go Red Wolves! The Arkansas State football team will make an appearance in the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl December 16th. It's an incredible accomplishment for the team and for head coach Blake Anderson.

There was a point in time all people talked about was the fact that the Red Wolves had 5 coaches in 5 years.

Coach Blake Anderson is in his fourth winning season and is now taking the team to their fourth bowl game since he took the job. That's what happens when you mix a great coach with talented players.

But with success, comes demand. It seems like everyone I know is watching the coaching carousel these days in college football.

Many longtime Red Wolves fans are keeping one eye on who gets hired to fill the head coaching vacancies while keeping the other eye on coach Blake Anderson. It's my hope that coach Anderson sticks around a while because the future of Red Wolves football is bright with him at the helm.

The Raycom Media Camellia Bowl is special to us here at KAIT. The Camellia Bowl sponsor is our parent company Raycom Media.

Raycom Media and KAIT have a long history of supporting the Sun Belt and Arkansas State University.

At any given time a vast majority of our team here in Region 8 is either a current student or alumni of the University and many A-State grads who started at KAIT are promoted to key leadership positions across our company. We will continue to look for ways to continue this vital partnership for the station, Raycom Media, and A-State.

If you can make the trip to Montgomery on December 16th, I encourage you to go. These Red Wolves support Region 8. Let's support them. Buy your tickets from the ASU box office and go to the game.

Let's go bowling and support our Red Wolves! It'll make this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

