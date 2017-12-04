Student flies plane to attend college classes

A Black River Technical College student is using an unusual mode of transportation to get to and from class.

Jonathan Powell flies a plane to school each week to attend machine tool technology courses on campus.

Powell is from Melbourne and said he researched other nearby colleges, but nothing matched what BRTC had to offer.

He said despite the distance he chose to attend the college and shorten his travel time by flying.

Powell has been flying his own plane since he was 16, but he said he never imagined he would fly to college.

"I mean I always assumed I'd drive," he said. "When I got here and noticed the airport was right across from the school, I figured it'd be a wise choice to fly."

He said his classmates were shocked to hear exactly how he was getting to class.

"I don't think they could believe it at first," he said. "They just thought it was different honestly."

He said he plans to continue using the plane to get to campus until he gets his degree in machine tool technology.

After that, he says he plans to further his education and become a corporate pilot.

