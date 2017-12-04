Crews responded to possible house explosion in Marmaduke - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Crews responded to possible house explosion in Marmaduke

MARMADUKE, AR (KAIT) -

The Marmaduke Fire Department and the Greene County Office of Emergency Management responded to a possible house explosion in Marmaduke Monday evening.

Crews were called to Long Street around 6:00 p.m. and were on scene until 9 o'clock Monday night.

Marmaduke Fire Chief Nicki McDowell said authorities are investigating to see if an explosion happened or not.

Officials will continue to investigate and survey the damage on Tuesday. McDowell said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were called in as standard protocol.

Nobody was home when the explosion happened. No injuries were reported.

Power has been shut off to the home.

The cause of the incident has not been determined.

Marmaduke, Rector, and Northeast Greene County Fire Departments responded as well as the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

