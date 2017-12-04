Trumann Fire Department looking to build new substation

The Trumann Fire Department wants to cut down response times by adding a new substation.

Fire Chief Revis Kemper said the city is looking to add the substation on the north side of the city.

Kemper said it'll cost around $110,000 and will allow them to hold extra equipment and several rescue vehicles.

Kemper said there will be a benefit to residents with the new substation.

"It spreads our trucks out and gives off more miles per truck and by doing that it helps us on our ISO ratings in the future," Kemper said.

Kemper said having a new pumper truck already improved their ISO rating and he hopes the new substation can add to that rating.

Once it's built, firefighters will man the substation Monday through Friday for eight hours a day, with the hopes of it eventually being manned 24/7.

