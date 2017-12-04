Trumann Fire Department looking to build new substation - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Trumann Fire Department looking to build new substation

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) -

The Trumann Fire Department wants to cut down response times by adding a new substation.

Fire Chief Revis Kemper said the city is looking to add the substation on the north side of the city.

Kemper said it'll cost around $110,000 and will allow them to hold extra equipment and several rescue vehicles.

Kemper said there will be a benefit to residents with the new substation.

"It spreads our trucks out and gives off more miles per truck and by doing that it helps us on our ISO ratings in the future," Kemper said.

Kemper said having a new pumper truck already improved their ISO rating and he hopes the new substation can add to that rating.

Once it's built, firefighters will man the substation Monday through Friday for eight hours a day, with the hopes of it eventually being manned 24/7.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Slideshow: December 3-9 mug shots

    Slideshow: December 3-9 mug shots

    Monday, December 4 2017 11:01 PM EST2017-12-05 04:01:51 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 11:42 PM EST2017-12-05 04:42:19 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

  • Public forum held over apartment design guidelines

    Public forum held over apartment design guidelines

    Monday, December 4 2017 10:57 PM EST2017-12-05 03:57:38 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 11:41 PM EST2017-12-05 04:41:08 GMT
    Jonesboro Municipal Center (Source: KAIT)Jonesboro Municipal Center (Source: KAIT)

    The city of Jonesboro hosted a public forum Monday night to discuss design guidelines for future multi-family developments.

    The city of Jonesboro hosted a public forum Monday night to discuss design guidelines for future multi-family developments.

  • Woman heartbroken after Christmas decorations were stolen

    Woman heartbroken after Christmas decorations were stolen

    Monday, December 4 2017 11:29 PM EST2017-12-05 04:29:09 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 11:39 PM EST2017-12-05 04:39:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Christmas has always been a joyful holiday for one Jonesboro woman, having themed Christmas decorations for 8 straight years. However, after someone stole most of her decorations this year, that joy had hit an obstacle.

    Christmas has always been a joyful holiday for one Jonesboro woman, having themed Christmas decorations for 8 straight years. However, after someone stole most of her decorations this year, that joy had hit an obstacle.

    •   
Powered by Frankly